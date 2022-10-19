Okehampton pub’s warm place supported by kind funeral directors

Albery & Redstone funeral directors have given £200 to Simon Chudley after hearing he was providing ‘hot drinks and a place of warmth’ to anyone in need this winter. ‘We think you are doing an incredible job, amazing,’ wrote the funeral directors. Mr Chudley said he wanted to help people who were hit by rising fuel prices this winter. He is offering an all-day welcome to anyone to come and sit by his fireside for the price of a ‘bottomless’ cup of coffee.