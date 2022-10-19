Okehampton pub’s warm place supported by kind funeral directors
Wednesday 26th October 2022 4:00 pm
London Inn, Okehampton (TINDLE )
An Okehampton pub landlord who is offering people a warm place by his fireside this winter is being supported in his kindness by a funderal directors in the town.
Albery & Redstone funeral directors have given £200 to Simon Chudley after hearing he was providing ‘hot drinks and a place of warmth’ to anyone in need this winter. ‘We think you are doing an incredible job, amazing,’ wrote the funeral directors. Mr Chudley said he wanted to help people who were hit by rising fuel prices this winter. He is offering an all-day welcome to anyone to come and sit by his fireside for the price of a ‘bottomless’ cup of coffee.
