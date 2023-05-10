Over the last few months Cadets from 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron have been training as part of the Plymouth and Cornwall Wing Road Marching Teams.
This training involved a number of marches of steadily increasing distances, culminating in a two-day marching event at RAF Cosford organised by the RAF Walking and Road Marching Association, (WARMA). The two-day march was over fifty miles with cadets completing twenty-five miles each day.
The cadets pictured above successfully completed the two marches and as such were each awarded a WARMA medal for their achievement and are now entitled to wear the Silver Road Marching Badge on their brassard.