During 2022 the RAF air cadet organisation held a number of national shooting competitions, one of which was the two position air rifle competition in which 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron entered two teams of three cadets. The competition was shot over five rounds throughout 2022 with teams firing from both the prone position, (lying down), or the kneeling position with each cadet firing a total of 40 rounds at four targets during each round.