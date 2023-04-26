The final results of a Royal Air Force cadet shooting competition were recently announced with success for Okehampton’s 2443 squadron.
During 2022 the RAF air cadet organisation held a number of national shooting competitions, one of which was the two position air rifle competition in which 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron entered two teams of three cadets. The competition was shot over five rounds throughout 2022 with teams firing from both the prone position, (lying down), or the kneeling position with each cadet firing a total of 40 rounds at four targets during each round.
The final results of the competition were announced recently for 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron.
Team ‘A’, comprising of Flight Sergeant Miya Porter, (front row left), Sergeant Callum Ozturk, (front row right) and Corporal Harriet Wright took the gold medal position.
Team ‘B,’ which comprised of Corporal Liv Walker, (back row left), Corporal Cameron Peryer, (back row centre), and Cadet Marina Pritchard, (back row right), came in at a very creditable fifth position.
As a part of this competition individual scores were also noted.
From a total of seventy-five cadets who entered, the top three places were taken by 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron.
Flight Sergeant Miya Porter took individual gold with Cadet Marina Pritchard taking individual silver and Corporal Harriet Wright taking individual bronze.
Most recently this year, a group of cadets took part in the Ten Tors.