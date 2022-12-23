A FORMER Okehampton College student has been named on the New Year’s Honours List for her services to the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight during the covid pandemic.
Squadron Leader Mandy Singleton (pictured right), an aerosystems engineer in the RAF, has been awarded an MBE in recognition of her work in improving the safety of the Second World War-era planes during the covid lockdowns when the planes, which are still regularly flown by pilots, were grounded.
Throughout the pandemic, Mandy, who also attended Okehampton Primary School, led a team of 38 engineers who worked to update the safety systems in the aircraft for the 21st century.
She said: ‘We took the opportunity to improve the safety of the aircraft and the training that was being delivered for the engineers, which is an enduring impact, which is what I believe it is all about - it’s making an impact that lasts.
‘There were lots of handwritten drawings and all sorts of things. Because they were built in factories all over the country they were all kind of then just plugged together and they didn’t necessarily fit as well as they should have done. In war, it’s great, but not in peacetime.’
Mandy is now set to retire from the RAF having served for 33 years and has described the award as ‘a great way to leave.’
During her 33 years of service, Mandy has also completed three tours of Afghanistan and had the opportunity to fly in a Lancaster bomber, the famous transport aircraft known as the Dakota, and an old pilot training aeroplane called the Chipmunk, all the while successfully juggling family life as a wife and mother.
She added: ‘It’s really quite a varied life in air force, as you move every two to three years into a different role and a different job, which is not for everybody. But I’ve absolutely thrived in it.
‘I leave here with a masters in engineering and as a chartered engineer. The air force have given me all those opportunities.’
Mandy’s mum, Heather Jones explained how Mandy wished to follow her father and brother, who both served in the Army, but instead turned towards the RAF, which offered one of the very few military roles available to female engineers at the time.
‘The RAF offered her what she wanted,’ said Heather. ‘It’s given her a good career and we’re very proud. Definitely.’
Mandy is now waiting to find out when the presentation will take place and if it will be the King who presents her with the award.