UPDATE: The landslip has been cleared and trains are operating as normal.
--------
ALL Dartmoor Line trains have been cancelled due to a landslip on the railway line between Crediton and Okehampton.
There are no replacement buses, but you can use your rail ticket on Stagecoach routes 5A and 6A to and from Exeter St Davids and Okehampton at no extra cost.
The Tarka Line between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple via Crediton is still operating.
Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.
“Our train services between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton will be suspended until the line has been made safe,” a Great Western Railway spokesperson said.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.