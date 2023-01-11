It was good to get back to Sunday walking and meeting up with friends again after what seemed like a very long festive break.
Despite the awful weather forecast 11 walkers turned up kitted out in their waterproofs for this relatively short walk of six miles from Meldon Reservoir. This was an ideal start to the year as with so much heavy rain of late it was the first time out for many since before Christmas. Despite the anticipated heavy rain there was only a short shower at the beginning and about 20 minutes of rain just before lunch.
The ramblers were on familiar local ground and after a steep, uneven and slippery descent they passed by the old quarry and lime kilns as they headed down into the steeply sided Meldon Woods.
Emerging from the woods they turned towards towards Meldon Village joining the Two Castles Trail/Dartmoor Way towards Prewley Moor. Shortly after reaching open moorland the walkers left the long distance trail taking the track down to Vellake Corner where they crossed the weir over the West Okement river which feeds into the reservoir.
Unsurprisingly, much of the ground throughout the walk was quite boggy with new springs and streams emerging everywhere, one or two being quite tricky to negotiate. The low lying land near the river crossing was particularly wet. The group returned along the stony track beside the reservoir under a blue sky and sunshine.
The reservoir, about 1.2km long and 300 metres wide was formed by damming the West Okement River. With all the recent rain filling the reservoir it was good to see the mesmerising fall of water over the dam. As they crossed the dam to return to the car park, the walkers got a fine view of Meldon Viaduct, a truss bridge constructed of wrought iron and cast iron which was built to carry the London & South Western Railway in 1874.
In the 1990s the viaduct was deemed too weak to carry rail traffic and it was designated a scheduled monument. It is now used by the Granite Way as part of a long-distance cycle track. Mulled wine, mulled cider, warm home-made mince pies and frangipane tarts made by one of the members were much appreciated by all at the end of the walk.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch.
Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am.
Next week’s walk will be from Merrivale. Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.