The 14 members of the rambling club on their five-night holiday in the heart of the Cotswolds were incredibly lucky with the weather.
Staying at Harrington House in the heart of Bourton-on-the-Water, the group set out after lunch to meander out of this picturesque Cotswold stone village, regularly voted as one of the prettiest villages in England.
Enjoying the unseasonably fine weather they soon left the rows of pretty stone cottages to wander across fields and field boundaries, crossing streams and making their way along the Oxfordshire Way through the Greystone Farm Nature Reserve and past the hamlet of Wick Rissington before returning from this easy, level five-mile ramble via the lakes on the outskirts on the village. The were welcomed to the hotel with a cream tea.
Meanwhile, back home in West Devon, a small group of members who were not on the short break met as usual at the post office in Okehampton for a walk.
The club meets every Sunday for a walk. As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. This coming Sunday, the walk is on the Wray Valley Trail near Moretonhampstead. Where possible, members try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.