The club meets every Sunday for a walk. As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. This coming Sunday, the walk is on the Wray Valley Trail near Moretonhampstead. Where possible, members try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.