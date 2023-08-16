The terrain was a mix of lanes, fields and woodland tracks, part of the route being on the Dartmoor Way. Lovely views with glimpses of Dartmoor could be enjoyed throughout the walk. Today’s walk included an array of interesting experiences for the 12 members walking. The route was peppered with numerous stiles (they lost count) some relatively easy and others more challenging but with this small group of friends, the number of stiles didn’t matter as their camaraderie was evident particularly with the proffered assistance to navigate some of the trickier crossings.