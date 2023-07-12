The group followed the route to Yes Tor up Longstone Hill which sits high above Meldon Reservoir and the Dam. The gentle ascent up the hill was on a wide, soft moorland grass track and was a relatively easy climb. Approaching Yes Tor from that direction, however, does test the legs and lungs as the final ascent is short and steep. The views to the north of Longstone Hill are excellent, as they are to the east and south with Yes Tor and West Mill Tor in view. Yes Tor, as the highest tor on Dartmoor does not disappoint. It is a massive, heaped pile of rocks commanding the skyline from all directions. (Dartmoor Tors compendium, Josephine M Collingwood). Although the highest tor, it is not the highest point on the moor but it does boast a redundant OS trig point numbered S1765. The ‘highest point‘ honour goes to the underwhelming High Willhays nearby which at 6’6” higher than Yes Tor is much less impressive and not named as a tor. If High Willhays is the highest point, why is the trig point not sited there? Perhaps because of the visibility and more northerly location of Yes Tor? Amongst Yes Tor’s other claims to fame are that the Scatter Rock brewery have named one of their bottled beers Yes Tor and in 1978 the famous rock band YES released an album called Tormato and on the sleeve was a picture of Yes Tor. Apparently, the intended name of the album was going to be Yes Tor but was later changed to Tormato when a tomato was thrown at the original artwork as it was deemed to be boring. There was a class 60 diesel locomotive called Yes Tor and similarly a bulk milk tanker belonging to what used to be Milk Marque. (www.legendary.dartmoor.co.uk)