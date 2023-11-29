Owing to excessively muddy conditions underfoot, the Rambling Club substituted a walk from Okehampton Post Office for the originally planned one from Dunsdon Nature Reserve near Holsworthy. This will now hopefully take place in summer.
In spite of the change of plans, a large group of 19 walkers assembled at the Post Office to set off at 9:30am with an invigorating set of climbs, first through Simmons Park, then up to and through the Army Camp and finally Row Tor.
Okehampton Army Camp lies within the deer park established by Hugh de Courtenay, the Norman Earl of Devon, for his own entertainment and that of his guests, when he was not campaigning in Scotland.
Settlements within the park would have been removed, and indeed remains of a medieval settlement have been found north-west of the camp. Cartographic evidence suggests that the Anthony Stile south of the camp lies on the southern boundary of the former deer park.
In the late 19th century, the Royal Artillery started to regularly use northern Dartmoor for summer training events.
Accommodation would have been in tents, but the sometimes inclement weather motivated construction of permanent buildings, and these were completed in 1894.
Several other artillery training camps were constructed around this time, but only Okehampton’s survives, at least in part. Partly for this reason, a number of buildings in the camp are listed, for instance the former Dining Room 2 (Building 85), on the right of the public footpath through the camp, if traversing it from north to south.
Just before exiting the camp, the walkers passed a large Maltese Cross; this is the Ten Tors Cross. The inscription states that it presented by the people of Bovey Tracey to the Junior Leaders’ Regiment Royal Signals to commemorate the regiment’s assistance at the town’s 700th Charter Anniversary celebrations, in 1960; specifically their instrumental role in organising the first Ten Tors expedition, starting at Denbury Camp near Newton Abbot. When they left Denbury, they bequeathed the cross to the Ten Tors expedition, and it was moved to the new start at Okehampton.
Row Tor was approached from the south, rather than directly. It is a relatively small tor compared to those south-west of it, but attractively rocky. Remnants of firing ranges (such as the locomotive shed of the military target railway, designed for practicing firing at moving targets), could be seen from the route, but were not inspected closely.
Lunch was had at Cullever Steps below Scarey Tor; from there, the route back to Okehampton took the group past Higher and Lower Halstock Farm, and to the trig point on top of East Hill.
On arrival at the cafe by the railway youth hostel, it was decided by most that a second lunch stop was warranted; and in support of this contention it was determined, on arrival back at the post office, that the distance covered was approximately eight miles – a bit further than originally thought.
New walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sunday mornings ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.