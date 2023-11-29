Just before exiting the camp, the walkers passed a large Maltese Cross; this is the Ten Tors Cross. The inscription states that it presented by the people of Bovey Tracey to the Junior Leaders’ Regiment Royal Signals to commemorate the regiment’s assistance at the town’s 700th Charter Anniversary celebrations, in 1960; specifically their instrumental role in organising the first Ten Tors expedition, starting at Denbury Camp near Newton Abbot. When they left Denbury, they bequeathed the cross to the Ten Tors expedition, and it was moved to the new start at Okehampton.