Near the top of Roughtor are the remains of a large bronze age settlement consisting of 120 hut circles, small enclosures and fragments of field systems. On the other side of the tor are a number of hut circles and here the enclosures probably represent an economy based upon stock rearing and a little cereal cultivation. The extensive field system is likely from a later period when arable farming was more predominant. Roughtor is notable for its stone stacks and logan stones and at the top are the remains of the 14th century St Michael’s Chapel which may have been used as a beacon to guide travellers. The National Trust owned tor was given to the nation in memory of those of the 43rd Wessex Division who lost their lives during the second world war. A memorial can be found at the site of the chapel.