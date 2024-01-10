The dam is 200m long and 55.2m at its highest point and was constructed using 270,000 tons of concrete. It holds 300 million litres (nearly 80 million gallons) of water over a surface area of 21.3 hectares (52.3 acres) and has a maximum depth of around 42m. Meldon Dam was opened on 22 September 1974 by the then local MP, Peter Mills. An island towards the south of the reservoir has been planted with trees and developed as a nature reserve. The workings associated with two nineteenth century mines – Forest Mine, situated about halfway along the reservoir, and Homerton at its southern end – are submerged under its waters.