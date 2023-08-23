Ten club members, and one very welcome guest met at Swallerton Gate car park, below Hound Tor, for the most recent Sunday ramble. Sheep and ponies graze freely here on the moor, so dogs must be kept on leads. Despite light drizzle and low cloud, the group climbed up and around Hound Tor summit, a heavily weathered granite outcrop.
The legend of Hound Tor is that a hunter named Bowerman and his pack of hounds chased a hare into a coven of witches who were having a secret meeting. The witches were angry and turned them all to stone.
The rocks on Hound Tor are said to be the petrified hounds and Bowerman’s Nose, a nearby rock formation, is said to be the hunter’s face.
The legend inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to write his novel The Hound of the Baskervilles.
On the southern slopes of Hound Tor the walkers stopped to explore the site of medieval settlement, which consisted of a cluster of 13th-century stone longhouses, in which the families lived at one end and the animals at the other, on land that was originally farmed in the Bronze Age. It has probably been deserted since the early 14th century.
This scenic route took them down into the valley of Becka Brook and up towards Black Hill then down again to cross Beckaford bridge, which is Grade II listed.
Unfortunately, a recent traffic accident has demolished part of the bridge wall. The walkers stopped for lunch alongside Becka Brook, deciding whether to cross the brook by stepping stones or take the lane over the bridge.
After following some quiet lanes, the group faced a long climb up over Hayne Down, where their achievement was rewarded by extensive views, including over Bowerman’s Nose.
The footpath then led the walkers across Swine Down to Jay’s Grave.
According to the legend, Kitty Jay was a young woman who hanged herself in the 18th century after being betrayed by her lover.
She was buried at a crossroads where her grave is still marked by a small pile of stones. Some people believe that her spirit haunts the place and that fresh flowers appear on her grave every day. A final lane took the walkers back to the car park at Swallerton Gate, and welcome refreshments.
Okehampton Rambling Club welcomes new walkers. Please be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear, and bring drinks and a packed lunch.
Members meet at the post office in George Street,Okehampton on Sundays, ready to leave at 9.30am. They share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers. If you would like to bring your dog, please contact the leader of each walk to check that their route is suitable. Next week’s walk is from Morchard Bishop.