Members meet at the post office in George Street,Okehampton on Sundays, ready to leave at 9.30am. They share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers. If you would like to bring your dog, please contact the leader of each walk to check that their route is suitable. Next week’s walk is from Morchard Bishop.