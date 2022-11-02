Okehampton Rambling Club visit artists’ ‘Cabin’
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast was not promising but a rainbow at Okehampton seemed a hopeful sign.
Parkham was the start for this walking route, crossing farmland to the coast at Bucks Mills, then following the coast path to Peppercombe. Nine club members started the walk, leaving Parkham village in pouring rain, passing The Bell Inn, and walking to Broad Parkham.
The rain soon stopped, and they enjoyed lovely views from the hilltop before descending a muddy and uneven track down to meet the A39.
Footpaths through fields led to Lower Worthygate and then along the old Coffin Path from the church of St Annes at Buck’s Mills, which was not originally consecrated ground, to the church of St James at Parkham.
Bucks Mills was a small fishing hamlet with a quay (built in 1598 and long gone), two lime kilns and a corn-grinding mill. Between the 1920s and 1970s, two talented artists Mary Stella Edwards and Judith Ackland had a summer house here, known as ‘the Cabin’.
They were inspired by the Bucks Mills area and their work can be seen in the V&A, London and Burton Gallery, Bideford. A steep path led the walkers down to the rocky beach, characterised by contorted folds of siltstone, sandstone, and shale.
A coast path sign directed the walkers up steps into Worthygate Woods and along an undulating stretch through woodland, with good views back to Clovelly. A steep climb took the walkers up to the A39 at Horns Cross and then along footpaths through fields towards Parkham. The 15th century church of St James was the destination of the Coffin Path.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Please be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear, and bring a packed lunch. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am.
Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers. Next Sunday’s walk starts at Lowery Cross.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |