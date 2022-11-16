Okehampton Remembrance Day in pictures
By Alison Stephenson | Editor |
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes[email protected]
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 5:00 pm
Okehampton remembered the fallen from two world wars and other conflicts with a Remembrance Parade and Service on November 13 in which hundreds of people took part. Here are some images from the event taken by Alan Deane, David Mcculloch and Times reporter Amy Hetherington
