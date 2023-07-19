Okehampton Town Council is asking residents to complete a survey about councillor surgeries which have seen very low footfall since the end of the pandemic.
The council hopes that through the survey it will be able to find more popular ways of reaching out to residents as very few people are currently attending the surgeries. Prior to the pandemic, the council would see several people attend each surgery.
The next councillor surgery will be today at the town hall today (July 20) between 10am and 12pm and Cllrs Carole Holt and Julie Yelland will be available to answer any questions.