Okehampton residents pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Okehampton residents have gathered together this week to pay their respects to the Queen following the announcement of her death last Thursday (September 8).
As news of the Queen’s death travelled across the globe, Okehampton residents began to honour the late monarch with the town council raising a black flag on the town hall and residents flocking to St James Chapel to lay flowers in her memory.
In a further show of respect, events and activities were postponed including the Okehampton fire station’s virtual triathlon which was due to take place last Saturday (September 10). OCRA general manager Ian Blythe announced on Monday that Okehampton’s Community and Craft Fayre would also be postponed until spring next year. The Mayor’s Civic Service, which was due to take place on September 18, has now been cancelled in favour of a remembrance service for Her Majesty.
Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley, said: ‘It is with great sorrow that Okehampton Town Council marks the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
‘During her seventy year reign, she never once failed in her duties, despite the perplexities at home and abroad, in public and in private.
‘She has been the epitome of service, duty and dignity with the ability to embrace and move with the times, and was a constant inspiration to everyone in this nation.
‘Her conduct on the throne will be a model and a guide to constitutional sovereigns throughout the world, today and in future generations.
‘Our deepest sympathy goes out to all members of the Royal Family.’
Meanwhile Brian Wood, chairman of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, said: ‘As chair of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council and on behalf of the parish council and its residents, I am saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
‘Her historic seventy year reign as our sovereign has been the longest in British history and the second longest in the world. Throughout this time she has been a constant unchanging presence in our lives. She maintained a sense of service and example to others; she dutifully served with humility, dignity and understanding. She kept the monarchy strong through some difficult times and worked tirelessly for us all. Her presence will be missed by everyone.
‘Our thoughts and sympathies are extended to all her family.’
Okehampton Town Council has made arrangements for residents to lay flowers in the Queen’s memory outside St James’ Chapel on Fore Street and have placed a Book of Condolence in the Council Chamber which will be available for anyone to write in until 5pm today. Residents also have access to the national online Book of Condolence which the Royal Family opened following the announcement of the Queen’s death.
The Okehampton branch of the Royal British Legion Social Club has announced that it will be open from 10am on the day of the Queen’s funeral (September 19) for residents to watch the event on the club’s TVs and celebrate the Queen’s life with a cream tea and a drink. A condolence book will also be available to sign.
On Monday (September 12), Mayor Bob Tolley carried out the ‘Reading of the Proclamation,’ an ancient tradition which officially announces the accession of a new monarch, on behalf of Okehampton Town Council outside St James’ Chapel, in just one of many similar acts across the country.
As part of the proclamation, Cllr Tolley read the historic words: ‘Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth II, of blessed and glorious memory by us who is deceased, the crown of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.
‘We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm and members of the House of Commons together with the other members of her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representative of the realms and territories, aldermen and citizens of London and others do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III.’
The Queen is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall where she will remain until the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday which has been declared a public holiday. Her coffin will then be transported to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel at St George’s chapel in Windsor.
