Previously, town councillors suggested closing the public toilets on Market Street, which cost nearly £25,000 a year to keep open, to reduce expenditure but this was met with opposition by members of the public and the council agreed to maintain the toilets after a consultation with residents earlier this year. Among items in the budget are funding towards the leaking Charter Hall roof, for which the town council is seeking planning permission from West Devon Borough Council. The work also includes demolishing a redundant chimney, which is currently letting in water, with the flat roof to be swapped for a pitched slate roof.