Okehampton Town residents questioned the 32 percent budget increase at the annual meeting on Monday (April 3) with concerns raised over the energy-efficiency of council-owned buildings.
Residents voiced concerns over why there was such a large increase in council tax owed this financial year when other councils in the region, including Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council and North Tawton Town Council, were keeping the tax increase to below six per cent.
One resident questioned whether the council had ‘thoroughly looked at’ all available options to keep tax rises to the bare minimum, while another resident suggested that the council’s buildings were unfit for purpose as the energy and maintenance costs were so high.
The town council has argued that steep rise in energy costs, the renovations to the Charter Hall roof, and necessary repairs to the town hall windows have contributed to the necessary rise in the budget, but it was suggested that the council considers moving premises to a more energy-efficient building which would lower costs and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers.
The council has noted the concerns raised but, to save costs, previously agreed that future civic dinners would be self-funded and would reduce the budget put aside for other civic events.This financial year residents of Band D properties will pay £186.42 per annum towards the town’s precept – the quota of the council tax that a parish or town council can use – which equates to a 89p increase per week. Last financial year, residents in Band D properties owed £140.26 per annum to the town council’s precept.
Previously, town councillors suggested closing the public toilets on Market Street, which cost nearly £25,000 a year to keep open, to reduce expenditure but this was met with opposition by members of the public and the council agreed to maintain the toilets after a consultation with residents earlier this year. Among items in the budget are funding towards the leaking Charter Hall roof, for which the town council is seeking planning permission from West Devon Borough Council. The work also includes demolishing a redundant chimney, which is currently letting in water, with the flat roof to be swapped for a pitched slate roof.