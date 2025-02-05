Okehampton Royal Air Force Cadets were overjoyed by a recent donation from the Okehampton Inner Wheel.
The mayoress of Okehampton Jean Allerton and Sheila Box of the Inner Wheel presented the £300 cheque to the 2443 Squadron Okehampton RAF cadets.
Okehampton Inner Wheel is an organisation which supports other groups such as the Okehampton Rotary Club.
They donated the cheque to the unit for the cadets after sending the squadron an email which read: “Inner Wheel are very proud of your RAF cadets and would like to make a donation to your unit.”
The £300 donation will go towards a proposed IT equipment upgrade for the Okehampton RAF cadet squadron HQ.