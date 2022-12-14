Okehampton's schools have fully opened for the first time this week following two days of disruption due to icy weather.
Okehampton Primary School and St James Primary school announced this morning that it was deemed safe enough to re-open the schools despite a thin layer of snow remaining on the ground.
However, Okehampton Primary School has warned parents and guardians that the playground will continue to remain out of bounds and to stick to gritted pathways.
This comes following two days of announcements that the schools would be opening later and closing earlier in order to ensure the safety of all pupils and their families.