Okehampton Show: President ‘honoured’ to take on the role

The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this year, and farming is still at the heart of their lives.Show day itself is definitely a family affair for them as while the John and Sandra are busy with the ceremonial side of things, the couple’s two sons James and Michael will be showing livestock. They farm at Hughslade Farm near Okehampton – Galloway cattle and Scotch Blackface sheep – the most common sheep on Dartmoor – which they graze on the moor high above the farm.