A community event to raise money for Okehampton skatepark will take place this May.
Hosted by Okehampton Police and the local skatepark restoration group, the family-friendly day will be raising money for much-needed improvements at the park on Beare Bridge Road.
The event on Saturday, May 17 will see an open skate competition and a bike time trial which will be awarded with “big” prizes.
There will also be free skateboard taster sessions, a music and product giveaway and free barbecue food.
The day will start at 12 noon and finish at 4pm, riders can register for the competitions from 11am onwards.
The event is supported by OCRA, Men In Sheds, Room 13, Okehampton Community Kitchen, Skate Warehouse, Immersion, Okehampton United Charities and Okehampton Town Council.