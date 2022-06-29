Okehampton speeder fined
Wednesday 13th July 2022 4:00 pm
Police officers carried out speed checks (Okehampton Police )
A MAN has been fined and given a discretionary disqualification for speeding in Okehampton last summer.
Shaun Webb of Newton Abbot pleaded guilty by way of single justice procedure on Thursday, April 5 to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph on Exeter Road, Okehampton on June 17 2021. Webb was caught speeding a Ford Transit through Whiddon Down when the road is subject to a local traffic order.
Taking his guity plea into account on Friday, July 1, the serving magistrate issued Webb with a £100 fine, a £34 surcharge (both to be paid by August 1) and made a discretionary disqualification preventing Webb from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 days.
