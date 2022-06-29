Okehampton speeder fined

A MAN has been fined and given a discretionary disqualification for speeding in Okehampton last summer.

Shaun Webb of Newton Abbot pleaded guilty by way of single justice procedure on Thursday, April 5 to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph on Exeter Road, Okehampton on June 17 2021. Webb was caught speeding a Ford Transit through Whiddon Down when the road is subject to a local traffic order.