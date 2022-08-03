While the cafe is being refurbished, the Dartmoor Railway Association has been running a tea and coffee stall on the opposite platform in order to provide passengers with refreshments but the service is set to stop soon as a pop-up van is expected to open outside the station this coming Monday which will be run by Leanne Knight and her team from the Amazing Brownie Bakers. Leanne is also set to run the café at the station – under its original name, the Bulleid Buffet – when it reopens in early autumn.