There was an excellent turnout at Fairplace Church on Saturday (February 17) for the Okehampton Street Pastors Coffee Morning where £132 was raised to support their work.
Many of the Street and Prayer Pastors came along to chat about what they do with lots of interest being shown by members of the public who came in to get warm and enjoy hot drinks and home-made cake.
Julie Yelland, chairman of Okehampton Street Pastors, said that the initiative was now entering its sixth year in the town and was made up of volunteers from the local churches who patrol the streets late on a Saturday night.
‘They are there simply to help, care for and listen to those out and about at night and their presence makes a huge difference to how people feel when they are in the town,’ she said.
‘The teams are recognised, welcomed and greeted warmly whenever they are out – both by locals and visitors to the area.’
Street Pastors was launched nationally in 2003 and continues to grow throughout the UK and across the world. They are usually on patrol from 10pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Patron of the Ascension Trust David Burrowes said: ‘Street Pastors is about Christians rolling up their sleeves and getting involved in practically responding to the problems of crime and safety. They are like beacons on our streets and I want to see them shining brightly in every constituency.’
If you would like to know more about what is involved in being a Street Pastor in Okehampton, contact: [email protected]