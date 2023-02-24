Okehampton Town Council is looking out for volunteers to form a regular speedwatch group to help tackle speeding problems within the town.
This follows a suggestion by Councillor Tony Leech who proposed setting up a West Devon speedwatch group last year in order to create a better civilian speed control system and tackle speeding issues outside the town as well.
Cllr Michael Ireland voiced his support for the idea but stressed that a team of dedicated regular volunteers was needed to create an effective speedwatch team and suggested that the town council identify speeding hotspots to ‘faciliate’ residents in setting up a new team.
Crediton Road and Exeter Road have been named as dangerous speeding spots by residents in the past with one Exeter Road residents describing crossing the road as ‘taking your life into your hands.’
Previously, Okehampton police officers have carried out speed checks on both Crediton and Exeter Road. In July last year, police officers recorded 41 out of 100 drivers travelling over the 30mph speed limit on Crediton Road.