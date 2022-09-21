Okehampton Town Council presents boundary review petition to West Devon Borough Council

She told councillors that the the petitions had been signed by the ‘required number of electors’ for a boundary review to be considered by WDBC. The town council is asking for the the town council boundaries to be extended to bring the new housing estates on the east of the town. These areas are currently part of neighbouring Okehampton Hamlets parish.The town council points out that the the town has grown so much in recent years, the new residents in housing estates to the east of the town assume they are part of the town.