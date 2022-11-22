The resident wrote to Mr Stride: ‘Nobody feels that a £2/day parking fee is unreasonable, but it is only possible to pay via a phone app or by credit card, no cash allowed. Recently many of us, including myself, were sent parking fee demands when attending the Station Open Day on September 24. We could not access their app, and the only pay machine was out of action, for which there is photographic evidence. Despite explaining this to the company concerned they have not backed down and are charging £50 to £100. People have also been sent demands when they are dropping off passengers.’