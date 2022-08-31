Okehampton Town Councillor will select new member via co-option
Okehampton Town Council has recently announced that it will fill the current vacancy, left by former councillor Greta Button, by co-option.
The announcement comes following the resignation of former south ward councillor Greta Button earlier this year resulting in one empty council position.
Under law, a resident can call a by-election to a council vacancy which the council in question is then obliged to hold as long as the request is signed by at least ten people on the area’s electoral roll and submitted within the fourteen days following public notice of the vacancy.
If no valid by-election is requested within that time frame then councillors have the right to co-opt a new member meaning that councillors are able to choose any applicant to the position without seeking the approval of members of the public.
To apply for the role, applicants must satisfy at least one of several conditions which include being registered on the parish’s electoral roll and having lived or worked in the parish for at least one year.
Councillors are responsible for representing their ward on the council, decision-making, scrutinising council decisions and carrying out regulatory, judicial and statutory duties.
Councillors can be members of a political party or independent.
The closing date for applications is September 16 and councillors will fill the position on September 26.
Anyone interested can contact the town council for more information or to request an application form.
