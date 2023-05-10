The Okehampton and District Community Transport Group (ODCTG) is incorporating a trip to a Newton Abbot flower festival this July.
ODCTG organisers are currently taking bookings from anyone who wishes to join the trip on July 7 to Denbury Church where the festival will be held.
The British Academy of Floral Art, along with members of Denbury hobby groups, is running the event which will also include refreshments, music and a raffle.
Anyone wishing to book a place should contact the office on 01837 55000 during office hours from 8:30am-4pm.