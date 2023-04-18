On 22 March nine members and two dogs from the Natural History and Walking Group strolled across Bude’s beaches on a Geology Walk seeing why Bude used to look like New Orleans, but without the jazz and before the dinosaurs came along! They observed "The Whale" a Pericline –folded rock - that's bent at each end resembling an upturned ship’s hull formed of fine sandstone and the shale beds from the late Carboniferous Period. There are interesting markings on the side of The Whale called Liesegang where quartz and iron oxide have left a pattern where the intervening rock has eroded away.