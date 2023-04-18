On 22 March nine members and two dogs from the Natural History and Walking Group strolled across Bude’s beaches on a Geology Walk seeing why Bude used to look like New Orleans, but without the jazz and before the dinosaurs came along! They observed "The Whale" a Pericline –folded rock - that's bent at each end resembling an upturned ship’s hull formed of fine sandstone and the shale beds from the late Carboniferous Period. There are interesting markings on the side of The Whale called Liesegang where quartz and iron oxide have left a pattern where the intervening rock has eroded away.
Some of the rocks show where mud, deposited by a huge river, sank into a layer of sand underwater – the same is happening off New Orleans today with the Mississippi. The rocks were later folded, and some were toppled upside down, by massive forces when Africa bumped into Europe for the first time 300 million years ago. Elsewhere you can see the fossilised ripples made by water moving over sand in some of the rock layers. At the end of the walk the group enjoyed pasties, cakes and other local refreshments before heading back home.
On Thursday 30 March Okehampton u3a members and a guest welcomed Stanley Charles-Jones, Supporter Relations Officer of the Ilfracombe Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and a rescue dog Glen to our monthly meeting.
Since 1891, the Dogs Trust has been working for a better future for dogs and the people who love them. When a dog is in distress, they care for them. When a dog needs a home, they find them a loving family. When an owner needs a helping hand (or paw) – or they just can’t cope, they’re ready to step in.
For every dog, for every owner, the Dogs Trust is by their side through thick and thin, throughout their lives. It changes lives, making each day happier and more complete. That’s why their slogan is; “A dog is for life”.
In 2022 the Dogs Trust nationally handled, on average, 1,036 enquiries per day! That’s 122 per hour. These enquiries covered everything from re-homing a dog, volunteering, fostering, handovers and behavioural support. As the cost of living pressure continues so does the need for their help. But, it wasn’t all gloom and doom. Stanley told us of several happy stories about dogs that have been found their new forever homes or have been just looked after until their owners can have them back. Everyone at the meeting found Stanley’s information most informative and interesting.
Our next meeting is the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 27April, 2.30 at the Ockment Centre Okehampton. So do come along and meet us. Membership, if you decided to join, is just £15.00 per person for the year plus £1.00 for each meeting you attend. It entitles you to:
- attend the monthly meetings
- receive the monthly Okehampton u3a newsletter
- join as many of our interest groups as you want, as long as there is space
- receive the third age matters magazine
Being a member of u3a gives you the chance to develop your interests at leisure, share skills, knowledge and experiences. In other words, learn, laugh and live! We are a small, friendly, fun loving but growing branch of u3a in the centre of Okehampton on the north edge of Dartmoor. We have several groups covering a diverse range of interests, including Mahjong, Creative writing, Natural history, Walking, Social bridge, Coffee at Toast and Book reading.
If you would like to know more please contact Sheila Johnson Tel. 01837 54391 or come along to the meeting. You will be made very welcome.