Okehampton u3a’s next meeting will be held at 2.30 on Tuesday 20 June at the Council Chamber, Okehampton Town Hall. The guest speaker for this event will be well known Okehampton author and historian Mike Wreford.
Having moved with his family from Plymouth to Okehampton in 1940 Mike was educated at Okehampton grammar school and represented Okehampton at cricket, badminton and football.
During his many years living in Okehampton Mike has developed a keen interest in the town’s past. He and his wife Hilary have compiled a large collection of photographs, old postcard views and historical documents of many aspects of Okehampton life. Together they have published several books and newspaper features and Mike is sought after as a Speaker about this lovely market town in the heart of Devon.
So, the Okehampton u3a committee is very pleased that on 20 June Mike has agreed to come and talk to its members about murders and crimes and unusual stories from Okehampton’s past – stories lost in the mists of times and much else. This promises to be a very interesting and lively talk so make a diary note now so you don’t miss out.
Contact Debs on 01837 657514 if you would like to attend.