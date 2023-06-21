September 19th has us hosting Charlotte Bacon, Community Engagement Officer for South West Water; who will give a presentation covering a range of topics including water treatment processes, drought and water resources and storm overflow plus the work South West Water do as a company, the challenges and opportunities they face and the projects they are delivering across the region. There will be an opportunity to ask Charlotte questions at the end of the session. Contact Dee McVey for further information on 01837 658590.