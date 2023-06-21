u3a is a national organisation for anyone who is not in full-time employment and is looking to develop their interests at leisure, share skills, knowledge and experiences. In other words, learn, laugh and live!
The Okehampton branch was founded in 2001. We hold monthly meetings starting at 2.30pm on the third Tuesday of each month.
Membership costs £15.00 per year plus £1.00 for each meeting you attend. Membership entitles you to attend the monthly meetings, receive the monthly Okehampton u3a newsletter, join as many of our interest groups as you wish, as long as there is space, and receive the third age matters magazine.
Okehampton u3a committee is delighted to announce the forthcoming programme of events which, we feel sure contains something for everyone to enjoy.
On 18th July we are holding a sharing lunch from noon followed by a quiz. 12.00 noon for lunch, 2.30pm for the quiz. Haytor Room, Ockment centre, Okehampton. Contact Dee McVey for further information on 01837 658590.
15th August sees us visiting Cotehele with its Tudor House perched high above the River Tamar, decorated inside with tapestries, arms and armour. Surrounded by 14 acres of gardens and 12 acres of orchard to explore plus the once busy working quay, a Victorian watermill and traditional workshops nestled in a wooded valley beside the Morden Stream. Contact Dee McVey for further information on 01837 658590.
September 19th has us hosting Charlotte Bacon, Community Engagement Officer for South West Water; who will give a presentation covering a range of topics including water treatment processes, drought and water resources and storm overflow plus the work South West Water do as a company, the challenges and opportunities they face and the projects they are delivering across the region. There will be an opportunity to ask Charlotte questions at the end of the session. Contact Dee McVey for further information on 01837 658590.
Then on 17th Oct – Ann Widdecombe comes to town and talks about her life and times. Details to follow.
And on 21st November we will be hearing from David Fitzgerald (Fitz) of Radio Devon fame. Details to follow.