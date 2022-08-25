Okehampton United Charities offers travel bursaries to students
Saturday 3rd September 2022 4:00 pm
IN THE wake of last Thursday’s GCSE results (August 24), Okehampton United Charity is flagging up its bursaries to help post 16 students travel to study elsewhere and to take up apprenticeships.
A travel bursary of £450 is available on two consecutive years to travel to take up a course not available at Okehampton College. There is also an 18+ student bursary of £750 for the first year of an apprenticeship or first year of a level 4 (FHEQ) qualification. Find out more by emailing [email protected]
