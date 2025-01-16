Okehampton’s vicar has described what a ‘huge joy’ it has been to be part of the community as he retires after 22 years in the role.
The Prebendary Rev Stephen Cook steps down from his role an Okehampton on Sunday, January 26.
Stephen is both the team rector of the Northmoor Team Rectory and vicar of Okehampton.
He and his wife Fiona, a familiar face as a nurse at Okehampton Medical Centre, are a big part of the community.
A big send off is planned by the parish at a service at 10.30am at All Saints’ Church, to which all are welcome, with a reception afterwards.
Stephen said: “January 26 will be my last Sunday as the vicar of Okehampton and the team rector of the Northmoor Team Ministry. It has been a huge joy to work here, to be part of this community and to live in this wonderful county of Devon.
“We arrived in Okehampton in June 2002, thinking it would be for a maximum of ten years, even that seemed a long time, but here we still are 22 years later!
“I have thought several times over the years that maybe I should move, but there has always been a good reason to stay.”
He recalls that one of the first things he attended on his arrival was the ‘reopening’ of Simmons Park, after major improvements had taken place.
“I found myself walking up Fore Street beside the mayor, with the band playing, thinking ‘What a privilege; I’ve only been here a week!’ Since then I have walked behind the band and beside different mayors quite a few times on a whole range of occasions and the lovely park has been a feature of our lives,” said Stephen.
“All Saints Okehampton is a beautiful church. It’s in the wrong place now because over the centuries the town has moved down the hill, but generations of Okehampton people are buried in its shadow and still people climb the hill to pray, to worship, to celebrate and to mourn. I have taken huge funerals of well-known figures in the town, I have buried people I’ve known and loved, I’ve married people and then sometimes baptised their babies (I always think I’ve done a good job when that happens). Most of all I’ve enjoyed being part of the town through these years of change and growth.”
He added: “All Saints is home to a dedicated congregation, who are there every Sunday, worshipping God and praying for the world and for their community. Their generosity with their time, energy and money enables the church to function and the building to be looked after. It has been my privilege to be their pastor and their friend, and we will miss them all very much.
“Both our boys have grown up here through the primary school and the college and the older one, Ben, will be staying here when we move. Many of you will know my wife Fiona through her work as a nurse at the medical centre and will be glad to hear that she is way too young to retire just yet! We will be living down the road in Crediton, so easily close enough to keep in touch with Okehampton news.
“Thank you to all those who have sent messages wishing us well on this next stage of the journey and especially to those who have organised farewell events; we have been quite overcome by all the goodbyes. My last service is at All Saints on Sunday 26 at 10:30am, with a reception afterwards and everyone is very welcome.”