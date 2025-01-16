“All Saints Okehampton is a beautiful church. It’s in the wrong place now because over the centuries the town has moved down the hill, but generations of Okehampton people are buried in its shadow and still people climb the hill to pray, to worship, to celebrate and to mourn. I have taken huge funerals of well-known figures in the town, I have buried people I’ve known and loved, I’ve married people and then sometimes baptised their babies (I always think I’ve done a good job when that happens). Most of all I’ve enjoyed being part of the town through these years of change and growth.”