Emma Croft, who helped set up Okehampton’s community fridge, said: ‘Okehampton Community Fridge is currently redistributing 600kgs of surplus food a month. Everyone can come in during the opening hours of the Ockment Centre which are currently 9am-4:30pm. It’s self service but it’s run on an honesty basis so we suggest that each person only takes a handful of items so there’s plenty to go round.