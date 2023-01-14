Okehampton Community Garden played host to dozens of revellers this evening who came to take part in Wren Music's annual wassailing event.
Residents braved the cold and wind to enjoy some singing, soup and mulled cider as part of the Okehampton music charity, Wren Music's winter wassail, an ancient music tradition to ward off evil spirits and encourage apple trees to produce a good harvest.
The event was then followed by the chance to enjoy the outside fire with soup and cider.
See next week's Times for more on the event, including photos.