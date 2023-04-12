Devon County Council has removed the weight restriction order in Okehampton to allow all vehicles to pass through the town when the A30 is closed.
The amendment to the weight restriction order, which previously prevented vehicles over 7.5 tonnes from passing through the town without an exemption, was sealed on March 29 and came into force on April 7.
The new order will now allow vehicles over 7.5 tonnes to pass through the town when the A30 and Okehampton Bypass is closed without the need for an exemption.
Previously, heavy vehicles had to use the smaller country lanes if there was a diversion on the A30.