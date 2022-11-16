Okehampton will not have a Tree of Light this year
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 28th November 2022 9:00 am
Share
( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton Lions Club has confirmed that there will be no Tree of Light at Edwardian Evening, leaving an empty space in Red Lion Yard this year.
Lion John Davey said that the club was not able to organise the memory tree this year due to timing and lack of availability, but will still be providing food at Edwardian Evening.
The Lions will also be fundraising outside Waitrose on December 23-24.
Introduced two years ago, the Tree of Light enabled residents to purchase a light in memory of a loved one who has passed away.
Okehampton’s Tree of Light followed that of Tavistock’s which has proven to be immensely popular with residents.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |