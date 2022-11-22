Okehampton’s Farmer Luxton’s wear cheeky aprons for Children in Need
Staff at Farmer Luxton’s in Okehampton hung up their usual aprons in favour of something a bit cheekier for Children in Need last week.
On Friday (November 18), Farmer Luxton’s staff took out the comedy aprons along with an injured Bruce the Elephant and chef costume (pictured right) to raise money for Children in Need, which supports struggling children across the UK.
Teresa Edwards, organiser of the event, said: ‘Times are hard for everybody. Children need it more than ever so we decided to raise money and we’ve always had the silly aprons. Stuart and Lynette Luxton (owners of the store) have been brilliant.’
BBC Children in Need funds thousands of charities and projects each year in order to provide the UK’s children with opportunities and support they may not otherwise be able to access.The funding the charity raises often goes towards causes that help children feel safer, have better mental health and wellbeing, improve social relationships and provide more opportunities to disadvantaged children.
This year Children in Need is focusing on supporting children and young people affected by the cost of living crisis. It is aiming to fund more project worker jobs across the UK to help children living in poverty and to provide families in poverty with essentials such as a bed, school uniform or a cooker.
For more information visitwww.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk
