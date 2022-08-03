Okehampton’s FOOTsteps School of Dance prepares for summer school performance
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 10th August 2022 6:00 am
(Chrissie Read )
FOOTsteps School of Dance prepared for the summer school performance based on the films Encanto and Sing 2 which took place on August 3.
The children learned the dances, staged the show and got involved in a range of arts and crafts ready for Wednesday performance in front of parents and friends.
FOOTsteps runs classes in a range of different dance styles including ballet, tap and ballroom. In September there will be taster sessions for children to get them involved in different types of dance. For more information contact Mandy Bailey on 07970 989062.
