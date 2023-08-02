Okehampton’s first Lego show proved to be a massive success with over 300 people attending the event and raising hundreds of pounds for a local charity.
Last month’s Bricktacular saw 366 people pass through the Charter Hall doors to marvel at some spectacular Lego creations, along with raising money for charity. At the time of writing, the exact total raised had not yet been announced but it is estimated to be in the hundreds. The money is set to go to Okehampton’s Get Changed Theatre which provides drama opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.
Jason Smith, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It was really good. We didn’t turn anybody away. We had exhibitors from Plymouth mainly, with others from Okehampton, Redruth, Taunton, Bristol and even one person from Gloucestershire. Some were first timers and others have been exhibiting for a few years.
“Our group has a Facebook page, Plymouth Lego Fans and anyone is welcome to join who has an interest in Lego no matter how big or small. That is also open to all ages. As for more shows, we have plans to hold three or four shows every 12 months and they will be announced on our Facebook page in due course.
“We will make a donation to the ‘Get Changed’ charity which is located in the Ockment Centre. The centre was very generous in lending us 20 tables for the weekend without any payment, so we thought it would be nice to help a charity based there.”
Sponsors of the event included LAS Aerospace, OKE Taxis — Jason Smith, The London Inn, Everything Okehampton and Ellis Bakery.