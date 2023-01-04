The Oak Road Christmas Lights team announced it had raised over £1,000 this year for the two chosen Okehampton charities.
The well-loved Christmas tradition organised mainly by neighbours Charly Robb and Tricia Gliddon to raise money for local charitable organisations, raised a total of £1,032.06 this year despite increasing financial pressures on Okehampton families.
The team will now split the money evenly between Okehampton Fire Station and the Okehampton Community Garden, the two local charities that were selected by the team out of many suggestions from residents.
Tricia’s husband, John Gliddon, has now taken to social media to thank donors and the businesses that sponsored the lights this year, including New 2 You, the London Inn, Adam Hatten Catering, Bow Garden Centre and Stevens Estate Agent for their support. He also promised that the lights would return next year.
Mr Gliddon said: ‘Our thanks to our five sponsors and our neighbours who have also enjoyed and supported us with our display and helped with the increased traffic flow - not least all our visitors both old and new who have braved icy pavements, heavy rain and near gale force winds.
‘Both Charly and Tricia are really pleased with their result this year considering the weather conditions we have encountered during December and the financial pressures on households.’
This was the fourth that the Oak Road neighbours have put on the Christmas Lights which Charly decided he would use his passion for Christmas lights as a way of raising money for local charities.
Last year Charly entered the lights into the Illumination Street challenge, sponsored by British Garden Centres, which awards families for the inventiveness of their Christmas light displays.