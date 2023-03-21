Okehampton’s Royal British Legion branch will be holding a coffee morning on Saturday (March 25) for members to receive an update on branch activities.
This will be the first branch general meeting and will take place in the Charter Hall from 9am to 12pm.
Attendees will be able to enjoy tea and coffee, cake, stalls and even a tombola and raffle.
The Royal British Legion is a national organisation that offers life-long support to both serving and former military personnel. The organisation also runs the Poppy Appeal which helps support its work which includes with transitioning back into civilian life and campaigns to improve the wellbeing of the military personnel, veterans and their families.