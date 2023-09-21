The day is expected to be a showcase of Okehampton’s community spirit and events will take place throughout the day.
The day will start off with a coffee morning in the Charter Hall, from 9am until noon. The judging of the afternoon classes will start at 2pm in Okehampton College’s Sports Hall and the carnival royalty Charlotte and Imogen Dell, and Joey Mallett crowned at 3pm by the Mayor Allenton Fisher.
The parade will leave the college drive at 3:15pm with Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band leading them.
Evening entries will start to assemble from 4:30pm and judging will run from 6pm and at 7:15pm. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service will lead the procession. Rob Pudner, of Entertainingly Different, with help from Prosounds, will be entertaining the crowd in Fore Street.‘Celebrations Through The Year’ will be the theme for this year’s charity and business window competition.
Any clubs and organisations that would like to promote themselves can take part in the ‘Decorated Wheelbarrow’ class. Entry forms are available from Donalds Menswear.
This year the carnival committee held a competition to design its carnival poster, which was won by Devon Adams from Okehampton College.
Anyone who wants more information or wishing to help with collecting on the day should message the committee through the Facebook page or call 01837 659638.