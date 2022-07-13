Okey hairdresser wins award

an OKEHAMPTON apprentice hairdresser is celebrating being named Student of the Year at Exeter College.

Quinns Hairdressing student Megan Scott was presented with her ‘Student of the Year’ award at Exeter College last Monday (July 4) . She began her course in early 2020 and has worked really hard throughout ther two year course. Megan attended the awards ceremony at @34 Restaurant with her mum, fiance and employer where she was handed a glass trophy in honour of her achievement.

Quinns salon owner Dawn Pitts said: ‘Megan is very professional in the salon and especially interested in cutting and is already starting to build her own following at Quinns.’