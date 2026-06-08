OLDER and disabled residents across Devon are being encouraged to take advantage of free technical support aimed at helping people stay safe and confident online.
The service is provided by AbilityNet, a UK charity established in 1998 that helps older people and disabled people of all ages to get the most from digital technology.
For more than 25 years, the organisation has offered guidance on a wide range of digital issues and worked with individuals and organisations to improve accessibility in the online world.
Support is available for those who may find it difficult to manage everyday online tasks, such as changing passwords, setting up two-step verification, or keeping phones, tablets and computers updated and secure.
Residents who feel they could benefit from assistance are encouraged to get in touch.
The charity also suggests that people consider sharing the information with friends, relatives or others in their local community who may need support.
More information, including a home visit request form, is available via their website.
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