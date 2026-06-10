Devon’s towns, cities and villages are being offered help from National Grid to create or improve green spaces for community use.
The Community Matters Fund is offering grants of up to £5,000 to registered charities and up to £2,000 to unregistered organisations to support projects aimed at developing green spaces, boosting biodiversity, or helping people in need access nature.
Laura Bartle, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s (NGED) head of environment and sustainability, said: “As environmental challenges continue to grow, protecting and enhancing green spaces has never been more important.
“These spaces play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, strengthening climate resilience, improving health and wellbeing and creating more vibrant, connected communities. We all have a part to play in caring for the environment around us and we’re proud to support initiatives that help protect and enhance green spaces for the future.”
The fund opened on June 9 and applications must be submitted at 5pm on June 26. Applicants will hear the outcome of their submission at the end of July and funds distributed to successful applicants in August. Projects must be delivered, and funding spent by December 31.
In total, NGED is offering £250,000 to support communities across the South West, Midlands, and South Wales. The Community Matters Fund has given more than £12 million to 2,258 groups across NGED’s regions since it began in 2021.
Access to green spaces is widely recognised as mentally and physically restorative, reducing stress and anxiety and is also beneficial to physical health by providing spaces for activities such as walking, jogging, and cycling.
Charities and community groups can find out more about applying for funding at https://localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2026-110071.
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