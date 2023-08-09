Hilltown Organics is hosting an open farm and nettle funday this Sunday (August 20) from 11am to 6pm.

The event — which offers the opportunity to explore all uses of nettles and learn about their key role in local ecology — will feature craft workshops, children’s activities, a tractor and trailer ride, nettle workshops and farm tours. Food and refreshments will also be available.

Entry is free. Dogs are not permitted.

Hilltown Organics is located off of Northlew Road, EX20 1SN.

For more information, visit:

www.harvestworkerscoop.org.uk