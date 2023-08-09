Hilltown Organics is hosting an open farm and nettle funday this Sunday (August 20) from 11am to 6pm.
The event — which offers the opportunity to explore all uses of nettles and learn about their key role in local ecology — will feature craft workshops, children’s activities, a tractor and trailer ride, nettle workshops and farm tours. Food and refreshments will also be available.
Hilltown Organics is located off of Northlew Road, EX20 1SN.
For more information, visit:
www.harvestworkerscoop.org.uk