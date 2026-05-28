The developer behind a controversial plan to build 143 homes on the rural edge of Tavistock says it will help meet a housing crisis.
Developer Tavistock LVA has lodged its plan with West Devon Borough Council amid opposition from residents on Violet Lane, which passes through the planned site. Housing is planned on two meadows, also bordered by Mount Tavy Road and Green Lane.
Opponents say the estate would blight beautiful views, add too much traffic to narrow roads with dangerous junctions and harm wildlife. They also say Tavistock does not have the infrastructure (roads, schools, shops, GPs and dentists) to support more residents.
The outline application includes affordable homes, open market houses, landscaping with housing on a terraced site, residents’ community open spaces with play park and enhanced wildlife habitats.
Concerns about ‘dangerous’ junctions and traffic flows have been addressed, with road improvements being suggested.
Consultation continues on the proposal until Thursday, July 2.
LVA says: “The Plymouth and West Devon Joint Local Plan authorities are unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, which sits at just over two years.
“This means the supply of housing needs to be ‘boosted’ and affordability issues addressed. Tavistock is a focus for growth in the local plan, and has a range of accessible everyday facilities and services, making it an appropriate and sustainable location for development.
“The Violet Lane proposals present an opportunity for a high-quality development that will contribute to the shortfall in housing in West Devon where there is an established need.”
LVA says about one third of the planned houses would be ‘affordable’ as stated to be required in the Plymouth and South West Devon Joint Local Plan (JLP).
The affordable housing provision, type and mix would be agreed with the borough council affordable housing team.
The developer claims that the plan would improve the safety at the two existing junctions of Violet Lane with Mount Tavy Road to the north, and Green Hill with Mount Tavy Road to the west, which currently have limited visibility.
There are also two new access points from Mount Tavy Road and Green Lane with enhanced visibility in the plan. These would provide the main route for traffic into the development.
The new internal roads through the estate would be a safer and more suitable replacement route for vehicles that would otherwise use narrow Violet Lane, the developer states.
To avoid removing mature hedgerow, Violet Lane would include pedestrian and cycle-only sections at the junction of Violet Lane with Mount Tavy Road and along the middle section of Violet Lane.
The southern part of Violet Lane would stay open to vehicles for access to existing homes. The northern part would be closed to through-traffic.
The junction onto Mount Tavy Road will remain only for access to the agricultural field and for pedestrians and cyclists.
Overall, the proposals ‘would not cause significant or intrusive impacts on the landscape character or visual amenity.
The developers say Section 106 contributions and a community infrastructure levy would be needed to provide extra services.
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